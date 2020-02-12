Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 6C and 11C
Today, from north to south, clouds will break and rain will stop, at the latest in the far southern areas. Moderate west-southwesterly winds will switch to the northwest and pick up in the afternoon, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures expected between 6C and 11C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.
This is the the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
