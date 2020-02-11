BNR: Business Organizations in Bulgaria Oppose Holding of Referendum on Introduction of Euro

Bulgaria: BNR: Business Organizations in Bulgaria Oppose Holding of Referendum on Introduction of Euro

The national organizations representing workers and employees, and employers in Bulgaria express full support for the National Assembly’s decision – that the country should leave the exchange rate mechanism should a Lev-Euro exchange rate be proposed that is different from the exchange rate now in place.

The employers are insisting that an end be put to speculations and to the fostering of negative and apocalyptic expectations among the public, and for the necessary steps to be taken in fulfillment of the plan for the country’s accession to the Eurozone. Employers object to the attempts to manipulate public opinion and the suggestions of holding a referendum on the introduction of the euro. This runs counter to the EU Accession Treaty, they say. 

