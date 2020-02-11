Another 74 Containers with Waste will be Returned to Italy

Further 74 containers of waste stored at the Bulgarian port of Varna West will be returned to Italy at the request of two shipping companies. This was announced by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Varna on February 10, BNT reported.

The containers arrived at the port at the end of last year and have a 90-day temporary storage regime for the port. They have not been collected by the recipient.

Last week the first 28 containers of waste were returned to Italy. They were intended to be stored on the site of Trash Universe in the town of Galabovo.

Fifty four containers will be returned to the consignor - the Italian firm Dentice Pantaleone from Salerno. Samples show that, in addition to the plastic and rubber waste declared, the waste also contain clothing, glass and wood.

Samples for analysis of the content are being taken from the remaining 20 containers before they are returned to Italy.