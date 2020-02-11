BBC to Produce Documentary Series for Greta Thunberg

BBC to Produce Documentary Series for Greta Thunberg

The BBC has announced that it will produce a documentary series for the Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, Monitor reported.

"The series will follow Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes,” the BBC said in a statement

BBC, greta thunberg, series
