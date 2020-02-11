NSI: Total Number of Accommodation Establishments in Bulgaria Increased by 1.4%

In December 2019, there were 2,024 accommodation establishments – hotels, motels, campsites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short stay with more than 10 bed-places, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release.



Their total number of was 58.6 thousand and the bed-places were 119.6 thousand. In comparison with December 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments (operating during the period) increased by 1.4%, while their bed-places decreased by 0.2%.



The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in December 2019 was 905.2 thousand, or 7.2% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, and the greatest increase (by 11.0%) was observed in 4- and 5-star accommodation establishments.



In December 2019, 74.6% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 42.5% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were in 4- and 5-star hotels. Some 18.9% of all overnight stays by foreigner visitors and 28.8% of all overnight stays by Bulgarian residents was in 3-star accommodation establishments, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 6.5% and 28.7%, respectively.



In December 2019, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 2.3% year-on-year and reached 447.6 thousand, with an increase in both foreigners and Bulgarians, by 5.2% and by 1.3%, respectively. Bulgarians who stayed in accommodation establishments in December 2019 were 322.2 thousand and spent 1.9 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 125.4 thousand, and spent 2.4 nights on average, with 75.2% of them staying in 4- and 5-star hotels.



In December 2019, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 25.2%, an increase by 1.8 percentage points compared to December 2018. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4- and 5-star accommodation establishments - 35.0%, followed by 3-star accommodation establishments - 23.4%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 15.7%.



The total revenues from nights spent in December 2019 reached BGN 52.3 million, or by 8.1% more compared to December 2018. An increase in revenues for both Bulgarians (by 9.8%) and foreigners (by 5.6%) was registered.