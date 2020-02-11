Renewable Energy Accounted for 21% of the Total Energy Used for Heating and Cooling in the EU

In 2018, renewable energy accounted for 21% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in the European Union (EU). This share has increased steadily since the beginning of the data collection in 2004, when the share was 12%. Increases in industry, services and households have all contributed to the growth in renewable energy used for heating and cooling.

Sweden stood out among EU Member States with almost two thirds (65%) of the energy used for heating and cooling in 2018 stemming from renewable sources. More than half of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable energy sources in Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%).

In contrast, renewable sources contributed the least to heating and cooling in Ireland and the Netherlands (both 6%), Belgium (8%) and Luxembourg (9%).

