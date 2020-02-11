The Ministry of Health has Opened a Hotline for the Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health is launching an information hotline for citizens and organizations to ask their questions about the 2019 coronavirus epidemic.

On the telephone number 02 807 87 57, citizens can obtain information from an epidemiologist.
The reason for the opening of the telephone line is the frequent inquiries of citizens and organizations about the new coronavirus: symptoms, diagnosis, prevention, handling of goods arriving from China, trips from and to countries where there are registered cases of 2019-nCoV.

The line will operate Monday through Friday, during business hours (8.30 am to 5 pm).

