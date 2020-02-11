Today is the Safer Internet Day

Safer Internet Day (SID) is an international event taking place in February every year, which promotes a safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones by children and young people across the world.

Over the years, Safer Internet Day has become a landmark event in the online safety calendar. Starting as an initiative of the European Union SafeBorders project in 2004 and taken up by the Insafe network co-funded by the EU, Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in around 150 countries worldwide, and across six of the world’s seven continents.

From cyberbullying to social networking each year SID aims to address the current issues that influence especially young users online.

This year's Safer Internet Day celebrations are taking place on Tuesday, 11 February. In 2020 the day continues under last year’s theme ‘Together for a better internet’ to underline that all of us play a part in creating a better internet. Digital world does not recognise any borders, and therefore we need everyone to join in and work with others in a way that ensures a better digital experience for all of us, and especially for the younger users.

The European Commission will mark the day with an expert workshop on exploring the potential of Artificial Intelligence in fight against online child sexual abuse material and with a youth-led initiative.

More information about the Safer Internet Day and its past editions can be found on the European Commission website.