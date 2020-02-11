Scotland is Taking Steps towards Independence

Scotland will become an independent country and then will restore its membership of the European Union. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said in a special speech to the European Parliament. She was adamant that the Scottish Government will find a way to hold a new independence referendum.

“We should agree a process between ourselves and the UK government for a referendum in line with the clear mandate given by the people of Scotland,” Nicola Sturgeon told a news conference in Brussels on her first foreign trip since Britain left the European Union.

“We are taking in Scotland the steps required to ensure that a referendum can be held that is legal and legitimate so the result can be accepted and agreed both at home and internationally,” she continued, adding that one such step was testing the potential question to put to voters, Reuters reported.

“If we continue to see support for independence rise, as we have been doing, if we continue to see demand for that choice continue to grow, ultimately you cannot stand in the way of that clear democratic choice,” she said.