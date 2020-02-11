Scotland is Taking Steps towards Independence

World | February 11, 2020, Tuesday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Scotland is Taking Steps towards Independence Twitter

Scotland will become an independent country and then will restore its membership of the European Union. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said in a special speech to the European Parliament. She was adamant that the Scottish Government will find a way to hold a new independence referendum.

“We should agree a process between ourselves and the UK government for a referendum in line with the clear mandate given by the people of Scotland,” Nicola Sturgeon told a news conference in Brussels on her first foreign trip since Britain left the European Union.

“We are taking in Scotland the steps required to ensure that a referendum can be held that is legal and legitimate so the result can be accepted and agreed both at home and internationally,” she continued, adding that one such step was testing the potential question to put to voters, Reuters reported.

“If we continue to see support for independence rise, as we have been doing, if we continue to see demand for that choice continue to grow, ultimately you cannot stand in the way of that clear democratic choice,” she said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland, independence, referedum
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria