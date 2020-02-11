Unusual Cold Weather in Turkey: Temperatures Dropped to - 40C

Turkey's eastern provinces are struggling with record colds. In some places, temperatures dropped to minus 40 degrees Celsius and snowstorms hindered the search for 13 migrants who disappeared in the Van City area, Sabah newspaper reported.

Eastern Turkey is usually the coldest part of the country in winter, but even for these areas, the reported values are unusually low.

Experts warn that Arctic colds and the deep snow can prevent some animals from finding food.

In Ağrı, Turkish Red Crescent workers left a ton of food for wild animals in rural areas. In the countryside where snow depth reached one meter on higher ground, volunteers scattered grain and vegetables in places near the remote villages where wild animals are known to be roaming. "We are members of a religion based on compassion. We have to do this," Orhan Tatlı, head of Red Crescent's local branch, told Anadolu Agency (AA). "The winter has been harsh for the last one week and animals can barely find food," he said, noting that bad weather that almost continue for six months in a year posed a challenge for animals, Daily Sabah reported.