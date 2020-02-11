Bulgaria: 10,000 Unemployed People under 25

The National Employment Agency reports an increase in the number of unemployed young people in Bulgaria under the age of 24. This became clear from the Agency's statistics for December 2019 compared to January 2020. The total number of unemployed young men and women registered in the last month of 2019 was 9329, with nearly 500 less from those in January 2020 - when they increased to 9759, Monitor reports. The increase is common for this period of the year, the agency explained. The data for the last two years are similar.

According to the Employment Agency, the highest number of unemployed people with no speciality and profession for the two reporting periods was 5996 in December last year, and 6375 at the beginning of this year. According to these data, the majority of unemployed are neither educated nor qualified. Some of them are young people who find it difficult to find employment in the fields of services, transport and law. According to statistics of the Employment Agency, there are unemployed in the fields of education, economy and law, in all districts of the country. It also turns out that there are young men and women struggling to find employment across the country in the field of technology. According to the EA, the share of unemployed young people (up to the age of 24) in the overall structure of the unemployed is 4.8%, which shows a decrease of 0.2 percentage points, according to the analyzes of the EA. The annual comparison shows a 9.4% decrease in the number of unemployed young people. In the educational structure, the most significant are the shares of young people with secondary, primary and lower education, respectively - 50.5% and 42.1%.