Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 11, 2020, Tuesday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy www.pixabay.com

Considerable cloudiness expected across Bulgaria today, it will be raining in many areas from west to east. Maximum temperatures mostly between 8C and 13C. Moderate, to strong gusty winds in the afternoon, will bring temperatures down into the evening, the rain will turn to snow overnight in the mountainous areas but will quickly stop. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below average for the month.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria