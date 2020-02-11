Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
Considerable cloudiness expected across Bulgaria today, it will be raining in many areas from west to east. Maximum temperatures mostly between 8C and 13C. Moderate, to strong gusty winds in the afternoon, will bring temperatures down into the evening, the rain will turn to snow overnight in the mountainous areas but will quickly stop. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below average for the month.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
