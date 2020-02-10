BNR: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Refuses to Provide Artifacts for Exhibition in the Louvre
The Bulgarian Orthodox church has not given its blessing for providing Christian artifacts for the exhibition in the Louvre, BNR reported.
This is a principled position that items must not be taken out of the church repositories and taken abroad unless it is for pilgrimages, said Gerasim,Bishop of Melnik, secretary of the Holy Synod.
The future exhibition at the Louvre: Bulgarian 16th-18th century art, roused the indignation of Prof. Emmanuel Mutafov, director of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Art Studies. He spoke out against providing exhibits because the exhibition will be arranged in the Islamic Art department of the museum in Paris.
The processes connected with the forthcoming Bulgarian exhibition at the Louvre are going ahead smoothly, the parliamentary committee on culture and the media declared after a meeting between the committee’s chairperson Vezhdi Rashidov and the French Ambassador to Bulgaria Florence Robin.
- » The ASF Increased the Price of Pork by BGN 3 per Kilogram
- » Herro Mustafa: More People will be Banned from Entering the US
- » Sofia's Air is Dangerous Again
- » The NRA Appeals against the Fine of BGN 5.1 Million due to the Personal Data Leakage
- » WHO: The Coronavirus Can also be Spread by People who haven't been to China
- » Oscars 2020 Big Winners (Full List)