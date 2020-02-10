NSI: In January - November 2019, Bulgaria's Exports to EU Increase by 3.4% in Comparison with 2018

In the period January – November 2019, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU grew by 3.4% in comparison with the same period of 2018 and amounted to BGN 36,223.9 Million, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release. The main trade partners of Bulgaria were Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and Belgium, accounting for 66. 4% of the exports to the EU Member States. In November 2019, the exports to the EU increased by 3. 2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,542.8 Million.



In the period, the largest growth in Bulgaria’s exports of to the EU according to the Standard International Trade Classification was recorded in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (15.7%). The most notable fall was recorded in the section ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (4.0%).



Bulgarian imports from the EU in the period increased by 2.7 % year-on-year and reached BGN 37,818.3 Million (at CIF prices).The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain. In November 2019, the Bulgarian imports from the EU Member States increased by 3.0% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,705.6 Million.



In the period, the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (26. 9%), while the most notable fall was observed in the section ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 3 (15.8%). The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period January -November 2019 was negative and added up to BGN 1,594.4 Million.