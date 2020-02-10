Turkish Authorities Prevented a Large-Scale Terrorist Attack in Turkey

So far, 7 people have been arrested.

Turkish authorities have prevented a large-scale terrorist attack. A powerful bomb inside a court building in Şırnak province has been defused, the Anadolu Agency reports.

So far, seven people have been arrested and reportedly involved in the terrorist act.

According to local authorities, the main suspect has a leading position in the judicial institution. Explosives and about 30,000 Turkish pounds ($ 38,637) were discovered in his house.

