Flights from Sofia to Munich and Dusseldorf Cancelled due to Storm Ciara

Business » TOURISM | February 10, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: Flights from Sofia to Munich and Dusseldorf Cancelled due to Storm Ciara www.pixabay.com

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled across Europe because of the storm Ciara.

Sofia airport cancelled all flights to Munich and Dusseldorf on February 10.

The situation is dynamic and more flights is possible to be cancelled, BNT reported.

