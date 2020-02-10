The European Parliament Sets Out its Position on the New Negotiations with the UK

The European Parliament will give its opinion on the upcoming negotiations on future EU-UK relations. This is indicated by the program of the weekly MEPs session beginning today in Strasbourg.

The EP is scheduled to discuss the proposed negotiating directives from the European Commission tomorrow. MEPs will adopt a resolution on the matter on Wednesday. The EU Council is expected to give its decision on February 25th so that negotiations with London can begin in early March.

Tonight, the EP will discuss the changes proposed by the EC in the EU enlargement process. According to the commission, the negotiations with the countries wishing to join the EU should be "reversible", and that the issue of the rule of law remains under constant scrutiny. The changes are expected to affect the talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania, but not the negotiations with Serbia and Montenegro which have already begun.

Also tomorrow, MEPs will once again discuss the rule of law in Poland. A few days ago, the European Commission expressed the view that the recent changes in the Polish justice system were of great concern and they are no longer a threat only to individual magistrates, but to the entire professional community.

On Wednesday, the EP will discuss stagnation in EU budget negotiations until 2027 in the shadow of Britain's withdrawal. The European Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on the same subject on 20 February. EP insists on maintaining a regional and agricultural policy.