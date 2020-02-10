PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria and US are Allies and Strategic Partners

Bulgaria and the US are allies and strategic partners. Our cooperation is very broad, with a tendency to deepen further, not only on a bilateral basis, but also within NATO and the EU-US, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a meeting with Matthew Palmer, Deputy Assistant Secretary at U.S. Department of State - Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the government press office reported.



Security and defence were among the main dimensions of the dialogue between the two countries, Prime Minister Borissov noted. "Our armed forces participate in a number of joint exercises, including within NATO. And the acquisition of the F-16 Block 70 fighter jets is a significant step forward in the modernisation of the Bulgarian Air Force, and further strengthens the relationship between the two countries, "Prime Minister Borissov said.



Another focus of the meeting was the further promotion of the economic exchange between Bulgaria and the U.S. The steady upward trend indicated by the trade data was highlighted. It had increased by 3.7% for the period January - September 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. “It is also important for us to attract direct American investments in leading sectors of the Bulgarian economy,” Prime Minister Borisov added.



During the meeting, the energy partnership with the USA was identified as having the potential to contribute to Bulgaria's energy security and diversification of sources and routes of supply, including by importing LNG at competitive prices.



Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer also discussed European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans. "The reliable prospect of joining the EU and NATO remains a key driver for a positive transformation in the region," said Prime Minister Borisov.



"NATO and the EU must cooperate closely to achieve better cooperation in their communication with the countries in the region," the prime minister stressed.