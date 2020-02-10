The ASF Increased the Price of Pork by BGN 3 per Kilogram
About 3 BGN is the difference in the price of pork compared to last year. The main reason for this is the swine fever. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Agency of Goods Exchange and Market-Places Vladimir Ivanov for BNT.
He explained that the appreciation started on August 5. In his words, previously, the levels were from BGN 9, now the cost of a boneless neck is BGN 12.
Ivanov explained that the market is volatile and has no equilibrium price. For this reason, there was "quite serious variability" in the pricing of pork.
According to him, pork imports are currently predominant, especially for processing. However, he believes that good biosecurity measures have been taken.
