The ASF Increased the Price of Pork by BGN 3 per Kilogram

Society | February 10, 2020, Monday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The ASF Increased the Price of Pork by BGN 3 per Kilogram www.pixabay.cm

About 3 BGN is the difference in the price of pork compared to last year. The main reason for this is the swine fever. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Agency of Goods Exchange and Market-Places Vladimir Ivanov for BNT.

He explained that the appreciation started on August 5. In his words, previously, the levels were from BGN 9, now the cost of a boneless neck is BGN 12.

Ivanov explained that the market is volatile and has no equilibrium price. For this reason, there was "quite serious variability" in the pricing of pork.

According to him, pork imports are currently predominant, especially for processing. However, he believes that good biosecurity measures have been taken.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pork, price, increase, ASF, African swine fever
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria