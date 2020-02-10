Police in Turkey Discovered a Bulgarian Organ Trafficking Channel

Five people were arrested after police in Turkey uncovered an organ trafficking channel in Istanbul. The channel was created by Bulgarian citizens and donors who used a hospital in Istanbul for their activities, Turkish Daily writes.

Bulgarian police have informed their Turkish counterparts of an organized crime group that used false documents and operated in a private hospital in Istanbul, which carried out illegal organ transplants.

An investigation by Turkish authorities led them to a 55-year-old Turkish national who worked at the hospital in Istanbul. The hospital also has its own clinic in Sofia.

Under Turkish law, any transplant from a donor who is not the recipient's relative must be reviewed by medical committees in the country.

The suspect is also accused of tampering with the procedural documents to make it look as if the recipients and donors are relatives. Bulgarian nationals were also detained.

