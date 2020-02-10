Turkish Airlines Will Start Operating Flights to Equatorial Guinea

Turkish Airlines continues to expand its route network, adding to it Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

Thus, the city became the 319th destination in the world and the 60th in Africa to which the carrier operates flights. They will be operated on the Istanbul - Port Harcourt - Malabo - Istanbul route by aircraft Boeing 737-900.

Commenting on the new itinerary, Turkish Airlines board chairman and executive committee Ilker Iji said: "A new era in Turkish aviation has started with the opening of Istanbul Airport and tourism. Our new operating hub offers us unparalleled benefits in terms of expanding our flight network. Today, in line with our growth strategy, we are happy to announce that Malabo is Turkish's newest route. Our passengers will now be able to travel to the exotic city, enjoying the comfort and hospitality offered by Turkish Airlines.

We believe that this relationship will strengthen relations between Turkey and Equatorial Guinea in all areas. "

Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, is the second-largest city in the country. Besides oil production, the city is also a popular tourist destination with its natural phenomena, the diverse cuisine and ancient architecture. Thanks to convenient flights from Sofia to Istanbul, travellers can experience the exotic atmosphere of Malabo, the oldest city in Equatorial Guinea.



More information and a detailed timetable for the new flight can be found at the Turkish offices on the company's website or the Customer Service Center at

+90 212 444 0 849