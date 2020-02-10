A Senior US Politician Arrived in Bulgaria to Meet with the Government

The First Deputy Assistant Secretary in the US Treasury - Paul Ahern, is visiting Sofia. He will be in the country by February 11th.

Ahern will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian government. The talks will focus on the cooperation in the area of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

As of yesterday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer is also in Sofia. He is in Bulgaria to consult with the Bulgarian government on the Western Balkans as a continuation of the successful high-level strategic dialogue which was launched last month, the US diplomatic mission in Sofia reported.

