Sofia's Air is Dangerous Again

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 10, 2020, Monday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia's Air is Dangerous Again www.pixabay.com

The air in Sofia was dangerously polluted last night, according to official data from the municipality, BNR reported. Exceedance of the reference limits for the content of fine particulate matter in the air has been reported by all stations except the one in the Kopitoto mountain area and the non-working one in the Nadezhda neighborhood.

Once again, Sofia ranked 18th in the world in terms of air pollution.

The pollution levels are not high enough for a green ticket to be introduced, but other measures, such as checks on construction sites and other industrial and household sources of pollution, will be in place.

According to the European Air Quality Index, except in Sofia, there are also dangerous exceedances of fine particulate matter in Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo, Ruse and Pernik.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, air, dangerous, air pollution, fine particulate matter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria