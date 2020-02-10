Sofia's Air is Dangerous Again

The air in Sofia was dangerously polluted last night, according to official data from the municipality, BNR reported. Exceedance of the reference limits for the content of fine particulate matter in the air has been reported by all stations except the one in the Kopitoto mountain area and the non-working one in the Nadezhda neighborhood.

Once again, Sofia ranked 18th in the world in terms of air pollution.

The pollution levels are not high enough for a green ticket to be introduced, but other measures, such as checks on construction sites and other industrial and household sources of pollution, will be in place.

According to the European Air Quality Index, except in Sofia, there are also dangerous exceedances of fine particulate matter in Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo, Ruse and Pernik.