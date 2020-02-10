The NRA Appeals against the Fine of BGN 5.1 Million due to the Personal Data Leakage

The case against the NRA's complaint against the fine of BGN 5 million and 100 thousand, due to the personal data leakage of millions of Bulgarians, starts on Monday. The Revenue Agency is appealing the Commission's data protection act back in September, NOVA TV reports

The NRA's complaint case against the fine of BGN 5 million and BGN 100 thousand, due to the leakage of personal data of millions of Bulgarians, starts on Monday. The Revenue Agency appealed the Commission's data protection act back in September.

