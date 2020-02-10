The NRA Appeals against the Fine of BGN 5.1 Million due to the Personal Data Leakage
The case against the NRA's complaint against the fine of BGN 5 million and 100 thousand, due to the personal data leakage of millions of Bulgarians, starts on Monday. The Revenue Agency is appealing the Commission's data protection act back in September, NOVA TV reports
