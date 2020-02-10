WHO: The Coronavirus Can also be Spread by People who haven't been to China

There is a risk for the coronavirus to be spread outside China by people who have never traveled to this country.

The agency cites a statement made yesterday by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Gebraeus.

"As I told media yesterday, the coronavirus spread outside China appears to be slow now, but could accelerate. Containment remains our objective, but all countries must use the window of opportunity created by the containment strategy to prepare for the virus’s possible arrival.", Gebraeus wrote in a tweet. According to him, these cases may be a sign of a more serious spread of the virus in countries other than China.

Although the spread of the virus outside China seems rather moderate, the WHO chief warned it could accelerate.

"There’ve been some concerning instances of onward coronavirus spread from people with no travel history to China. The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg."

"In an evolving public health emergency, all countries must step up efforts to prepare for the coronavirus’ possible arrival and do their utmost to contain it should it arrive. This means lab capacity for rapid diagnosis, contact tracing and other tools in the public health arsenal.".

In China, the coronavirus claimed the lives of 980 people. The number of infected is 40,000, Chinese authorities said.