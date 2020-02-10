Oscars 2020 Big Winners (Full List)
We made it to the Oscars 2020! And there is surely a big winner this year - the South Korean movie The Parasite!
See the full list of winners below:
Best picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Rene Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music (original song)
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman - WINNER
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Music (original score)
Joker - WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
International feature film
France, Les Misrables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite - WINNER
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell - WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 - WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best film editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
Parasite
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917 - WINNER
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917 - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Documentary short feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary feature
American Factory - WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women - WINNER
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Live-action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window - WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best adapted screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love - WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 - WINNER
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
