Oscars 2020 Big Winners (Full List)

We made it to the Oscars 2020! And there is surely a big winner this year - the South Korean movie The Parasite!

See the full list of winners below:

 

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

 

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Rene Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

 

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Music (original song)

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman - WINNER

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

 

Music (original score)

Joker - WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

International feature film

France, Les Misrables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite - WINNER

Spain, Pain and Glory

 

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell - WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

 

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 - WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

Parasite

 

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917 - WINNER

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917 - WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

 

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

 

Documentary feature

American Factory - WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

 

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women - WINNER

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

 

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

 

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window - WINNER

Saria

A Sister

 

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

 

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER

 

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love - WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

 

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 - WINNER

 

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

