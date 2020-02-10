Weather Forecast: Sunny Before Noon, Clouds in the Afternoon

It will be mostly sunny today before noon. After midday, the clouds, mid- and high-level, will increase and thicken. Moderate south-southwest wind will blow, increasing to strong at times in the Western Pre-Balkans.

Maximum temperatures between 6C and 11C, higher in the western half of the Danubian Plain, in Sofia – about 9C.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decline slightly, but will remain higher than the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.