Weather Forecast: Sunny Before Noon, Clouds in the Afternoon
It will be mostly sunny today before noon. After midday, the clouds, mid- and high-level, will increase and thicken. Moderate south-southwest wind will blow, increasing to strong at times in the Western Pre-Balkans.
Maximum temperatures between 6C and 11C, higher in the western half of the Danubian Plain, in Sofia – about 9C.
Atmospheric pressure will continue to decline slightly, but will remain higher than the monthly average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
