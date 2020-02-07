The Ministry of Culture Inspects Antiques in Bozhkov's Collection

The Prosecutor's Office instructed the Ministry of Culture to inspect the collection of antique objects kept and exhibited in a museum by the Thrace Foundation.

The foundation was established by gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov, who was recently detained in the United Arab Emirates.

The inspection assigned by the Prosecutor’s Office aims to clarify the origin, the ways of acquiring, identifying and registering the cultural valuables. 

 

