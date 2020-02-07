The Ministry of Culture Inspects Antiques in Bozhkov's Collection
Crime | February 7, 2020, Friday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Prosecutor's Office instructed the Ministry of Culture to inspect the collection of antique objects kept and exhibited in a museum by the Thrace Foundation.
The foundation was established by gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov, who was recently detained in the United Arab Emirates.
The inspection assigned by the Prosecutor’s Office aims to clarify the origin, the ways of acquiring, identifying and registering the cultural valuables.
- » Entire Customs Officers Shift Detained at Kalotina Border Checkpoint
- » Bloomberg: Bulgarian Gambling Tycoon Bozhkov Detained in UAE
- » Tonnes of Waste from Spain Were Discovered in a Bulgarian Village
- » A Shooting at a Dormitory in Texas, Two People were Shot Dead
- » California: Unidentified Man Opened Fire on a Bus, One Man is Killed there are also Injured
- » A Man Attacked Several People in London, Police Believe it's a Terrorist Attack