Another Royal Wedding Scheduled for May
Princess Beatrice - the fifth granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II - is getting married in May. This was made clear by a post on the Royal Family's official Instagram profile.
"The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.", the post stated.
No public money is to be spent on the event, which is set to be more of a low-key affair.
