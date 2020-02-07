1 477 Schools Remained Closed Today

Classes in 1,477 schools in 16 Bulgaria’s regions have been suspended over flu absences. The classes are expected to resume on 10 February, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Classes in 7 districts were partially suspended.

School have been reopened in the regions of Burgas, Vidin, Kyustendil, Sofia City and Haskovo.

