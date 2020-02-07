Italy Confirms Third Case of Coronavirus
February 7, 2020
A third case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in Italy. An Italian citizen tested positive. He is one of fifty people who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.
73 new coronavirus deaths were reported in one day in China alone. Thus, the number of deaths in the country increased to 636. There are more than 31 400 infected people worldwide.
