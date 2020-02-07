A Series of Earthquakes on the Island of Crete
A series of earthquakes on the island of Crete.
The first was felt shortly after 4 am this morning. According to the European Agency, three earthquakes occurred within just two hours, with a 4.7, 4.5 and 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale respectively.
