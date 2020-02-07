Scientists Have Developed a Device for Rapid Coronavirus Diagnostics

Scientists in Hong Kong have developed a portable device for rapid coronavirus diagnostics, South China Morning reports.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology team began work on the development on January 20 and a week later the device was ready.

The principle of operation is based on the analysis of a sample taken from the patient's nasal cavity. Diagnosis of 8 samples can be performed at a time.

The device meets EU export requirements and is already in use by specialist centers in Xinjiang and Guangzhou. The device is suitable for use by customs officers, border guards and quarantine staff.

Macao University scientists have also developed a device for rapid coronavirus diagnostic that can identify, within 30 minutes, whether a person is infected with a coronavirus, even at an early stage of the disease.

The device is designed to diagnose the presence of various types of viruses, including HIV and hepatitis B, as well as coronavirus, and is called Virus Hunter. The device can be completely finished in 1-2 months.