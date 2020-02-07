The Eiffel Tower is Closed Today due to a National Strike

Due to the national strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed today. Access to the esplanade remains open and free of charge

French unions have resumed their fight against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plan after the law is to be discussed in the National Assembly. But participation in strikes and protests is diminishing.

A new wave of protests across France today has led to the closure of iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower as French unions continue to put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron and his pension reform plans.

The protests were most intense in December and early January and continued for seven weeks. However, the French President's pension reform was accepted by his cabinet and submitted for approval by the National Assembly.

The motivation of the protesters remains the same. They want the government to scrap "an unfair and dangerous project," which has become the leitmotiv of the five left unions behind Thursday's industrial action, rfi reported.

