The Argentinean Base of Esperanza, Antarctica, Recorded the Hottest Day in 59 Years

The Argentinean base of Esperanza, Antarctica, recorded the hottest day since temperature statistics began, the National Weather Service said.

Yesterday, at the Esperanza Research Station, temperatures rose to 18.3 degrees Celsius at noon.

The previous record was 17.5 degrees, measured on March 24, 2015.

Argentina has had a presence in Antarctica for the past 114 years, including several scientific research bases, and is also a signatory of the Antarctic Treaty, which came into force in June 1961 and prohibits any militarization of the continent.

High temperatures accelerate the melting of glaciers and especially ice sheets in Antarctica and help to increase sea levels, threatening coastal metropolitan areas and small island states.