GERB will not Initiate Impeachment of the President
GERB will not proceed with the President's impeachment procedure. This decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the ruling party, saying that it did not wish to divide the society even more.
"We made the final decision that we, as a party and group, should not initiate or support impeachment proceedings. We do not want any tension or war between the institutions. Bulgaria needs normal functioning institutions. We do not want to invest in political opposition and do not want to contribute to the division in society," Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said on behalf of the party leadership.
"The war between the institutions was not on our initiative, but we couldn't help but respond to the challenge," GERB parliamentary group leader Daniela Daritkova explained. In her words, such a war is not for the benefit of anyone - neither citizens nor society and parties.
