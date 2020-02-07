Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 2C and 7C

Today, variable cloudiness is forecast, more often considerable, with no precipitation for most of the day. The northwest wind will pick up, becoming moderate, in the Danubian Plain to strong at times. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 2C and 7C. Later in the afternoon, from the northeast, moderate wind will start bringing cold air again. Into the evening and overnight, it will be snowing in many areas, mainly in eastern Bulgaria and in the mountains. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.