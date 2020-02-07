Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 2C and 7C

Society | February 7, 2020, Friday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 2C and 7C www.pixabay.com

Today, variable cloudiness is forecast, more often considerable, with no precipitation for most of the day. The northwest wind will pick up, becoming moderate, in the Danubian Plain to strong at times. Daytime temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 2C and 7C. Later in the afternoon, from the northeast, moderate wind will start bringing cold air again. Into the evening and overnight, it will be snowing in many areas, mainly in eastern Bulgaria and in the mountains. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria