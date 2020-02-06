BNR: Bulgaria’s Parliament Synchronizes Currency Act with Requirements for Accession to Eurozone

Bulgaria’s National Assembly adopted on second reading amendments to the Currency Act which amends the Law on the Bulgarian National Bank, BNR reported.

The amendments are related to the requirement for entry in the so-called Eurozone Waiting Room (Exchange Rate Mechanism II). The Bulgarian National Bank notes that the latest change ensures compliance of the national normative framework with the European framework, which is a mandatory requirement for accession to the ERMII.

The Bulgarian MPs adopted a resolution that Bulgaria will enter the Eurozone only if the current exchange rate between the Bulgarian Lev and the Euro remains unchanged (1.95583 BGN per 1 Euro). The amendment also bans persons who owe money to the treasury to carry more than EUR 15,000 (BGN 30,000) or their equivalent in other currency through the border.