Entire Customs Officers Shift Detained at Kalotina Border Checkpoint

Entire customs officers shift working at the Kalotina border checkpoint was detained on Thursday, Nova TV reported.

Unofficial information indicates that the reason for the arrests is corruption practices. More information will be provided by the Interior Ministry Secretary-General Ivaylo Ivanov and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev in the coming hours.

