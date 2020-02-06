Series of Earthquakes within Minutes in Turkey

Five earthquakes took place in just five minutes in the western Turkish district of Manisa today, Turkish NTV reported, quoted by BTA.

The strongest earthquake was of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale and occurred early in the morning in the area of Akhisar at a depth of 7 km. Just for several minutes, the Istanbul-based Candilli Seismological Observatory registered four more earthquakes.
On January 24, the eastern Turkish district of Elazig was stuck by a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which killed 41 people and injured 1,600.

