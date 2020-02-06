Bulgarian Woman was Elected as Dean of the University of Temple in Rome
The University of Temple, Philadelphia, has appointed Assoc. Prof. Dr. Emilia Zankina as Dean of the Affiliate of The American University of Rome. She has been in office since May 1, 2008. The University's Italian affiliate is one of the largest and most renowned American educational institutions in the ancient city, with a 53-year history. The prestigious appointment is a new milestone in Assoc. Zankina's brilliant international career. She is a longtime political science teacher and researcher with extensive management experience in leading American educational programs in Europe
