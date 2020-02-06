Bulgarian Woman was Elected as Dean of the University of Temple in Rome

Society » EDUCATION | February 6, 2020, Thursday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman was Elected as Dean of the University of Temple in Rome novinite.bg

The University of Temple, Philadelphia, has appointed Assoc. Prof. Dr. Emilia Zankina as Dean of the Affiliate of The American University of Rome. She has been in office since May 1, 2008. The University's Italian affiliate is one of the largest and most renowned American educational institutions in the ancient city, with a 53-year history. The prestigious appointment is a new milestone in Assoc. Zankina's brilliant international career. She is a longtime political science teacher and researcher with extensive management experience in leading American educational programs in Europe

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: University of Temple, Emilia Zankina, dean
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria