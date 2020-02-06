Father and Son Disappeared in a Snowstorm near Botev Peak
Society | February 6, 2020, Thursday // 14:06| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 17-year-old boy and his father have disappeared in the Central Balkan National Park. The information was confirmed by the Mountain Rescue Service.
A rescue operation is currently underway in the area where there was a snowstorm last night.
More information will be provided.
- » BNR: Bulgaria’s Parliament Synchronizes Currency Act with Requirements for Accession to Eurozone
- » Who is the Bulgarian who was Banned from Entering the US over Corruption?
- » Series of Earthquakes within Minutes in Turkey
- » Bulgarian Woman was Elected as Dean of the University of Temple in Rome
- » Strong Earthquake in Greece
- » A Code Yellow Warning for Snow, Ice and Wind Issued for 9 Bulgarian Regions