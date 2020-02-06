Father and Son Disappeared in a Snowstorm near Botev Peak

A 17-year-old boy and his father have disappeared in the Central Balkan National Park. The information was confirmed by the Mountain Rescue Service.

A rescue operation is currently underway in the area where there was a snowstorm last night.

More information will be provided.

 

