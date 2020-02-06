Four-Time World Rhythmic Gymnastics Champion Tried to Commit Suicide

Sports | February 6, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: Four-Time World Rhythmic Gymnastics Champion Tried to Commit Suicide

Russian 4-time world rhythmic gymnastics champion Alexandra Soldatova has been admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The hospital explained to the media that the condition of the athlete is improving, but visitors are not allowed.

Doctors report self-inflicted injuries. The athlete is known to have been diagnosed with bulimia.

Alexandra Soldatova is part of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team.

Alexandra Soldatova, rhythmic gymnastics, suicide
