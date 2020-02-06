Four-Time World Rhythmic Gymnastics Champion Tried to Commit Suicide
Sports | February 6, 2020, Thursday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russian 4-time world rhythmic gymnastics champion Alexandra Soldatova has been admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt. This is reported by RIA Novosti.
The hospital explained to the media that the condition of the athlete is improving, but visitors are not allowed.
Doctors report self-inflicted injuries. The athlete is known to have been diagnosed with bulimia.
Alexandra Soldatova is part of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team.
- » The World Athletics Indoor Championship was Postponed because of the Coronavirus
- » Grigor Dimitrov Dropped Out of the Australian Open after a Tough Game
- » Grigor Dimitrov Received a Marriage Proposal after his Big Win at the Australian Open
- » Georgi Yanev, Alexander Alexandrov and Anelia Dukova Winners of the ISCT 2020 Squash Tournament
- » Official: Kubrat Pulev will Fight Anthony Joshua
- » Grigor Dimitrov to Play in Bulgaria at the Sofia Open 2020