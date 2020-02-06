Strong Earthquake in Greece
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered in Greece on Thursday. The epicentre was in the Karditsa region, according to the Athens Institute of Geodynamics. The depth of the quake was 9 kilometers.
No material damage was reported.
