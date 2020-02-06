Two Babies in Wuhan are Infected with a Coronavirus

Two babies in the Chinese city of Wuhan, one of whom is only one day old, tested positive for the new coronavirus, CNN reports.

Doctors and scientists still cannot determine how they got infected. The virus is likely to be transmitted by mothers who are also infected.

So far, there are over 28,000 cases of coronavirus-infected people, with the death toll rising to 565. Most of them are in mainland China.

There are reports of patients who have fully recovered, CNN notes. A Washington patient has already been discharged and another person is recovering in Taiwan, who will also be leaving the hospital this week.

More than 7300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships - in Hong Kong and Japan.

Scientists from around the world are experimenting with various drugs and drug combinations, but no effective treatment has been proven yet, nor are they close to developing a vaccine.