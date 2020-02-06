A Code Yellow Warning for Snow, Ice and Wind Issued for 9 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for snow, ice and wind has been issued for 9 Bulgarian regions on 6 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning ice and wind is in place for the regions of Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, Silistra and Sliven. These areas will see snow and strong mostly north winds today, blizzards expected, too. In the afternoon, the conditions are expected to ease up.

A Code Orange warning for high winds and rough sea has been issued for Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. Meteorologists have forecast winds at a speed of 20-24 m/s (9 Beaufort), with gusts of 25-30 m/sec (10-11 in Beaufort). Sea state code: 4-5.

Map Source: NIMH

