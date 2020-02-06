Car Bomb Attack in Jerusalem, 14 People were Injured

14 people, most of them Israeli soldiers, were injured in a car bomb attack in Jerusalem, the French press reported, citing Israeli authorities. The attack was carried out in a lively area with many bars and restaurants.

"One soldier was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Eleven other soldiers were slightly injured," the Israeli army said. “The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” a police spokesman said.

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas described the attack as a response to the Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump.

