Car Bomb Attack in Jerusalem, 14 People were Injured
14 people, most of them Israeli soldiers, were injured in a car bomb attack in Jerusalem, the French press reported, citing Israeli authorities. The attack was carried out in a lively area with many bars and restaurants.
"One soldier was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Eleven other soldiers were slightly injured," the Israeli army said. “The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” a police spokesman said.
Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas described the attack as a response to the Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump.
- » Four Britons Crossed the Atlantic with Rowing
- » A Passenger Plane Split into Three Pieces at an Airport in Istanbul, There are Killed and Many Injured
- » China to Halve Tariffs on Hundreds of U.S. Goods Worth $75 Billion
- » What will be the Future EU-UK Partnership after Brexit?
- » Damages from the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Amount to Nearly EUR 1 Billion
- » A Surprising Result in the Primary Elections in Iowa