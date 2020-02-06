Four Britons Crossed the Atlantic with Rowing
World | February 6, 2020, Thursday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Their achievement is for the oldest team
A crew of four Britons crossed the Atlantic with rowing and beat the Guinness record. Their achievement is for the oldest team to cross the ocean with rowing. Their combined age is 257 years, the youngest of them is 61, and the oldest is 67. They have travelled 3,000 miles in 49 days. The record so far has been 223 years combined age.
- » Car Bomb Attack in Jerusalem, 14 People were Injured
- » A Passenger Plane Split into Three Pieces at an Airport in Istanbul, There are Killed and Many Injured
- » China to Halve Tariffs on Hundreds of U.S. Goods Worth $75 Billion
- » What will be the Future EU-UK Partnership after Brexit?
- » Damages from the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Amount to Nearly EUR 1 Billion
- » A Surprising Result in the Primary Elections in Iowa