Four Britons Crossed the Atlantic with Rowing

Four Britons Crossed the Atlantic with Rowing

Their achievement is for the oldest team

A crew of four Britons crossed the Atlantic with rowing and beat the Guinness record. Their achievement is for the oldest team to cross the ocean with rowing. Their combined age is 257 years, the youngest of them is 61, and the oldest is 67. They have travelled 3,000 miles in 49 days. The record so far has been 223 years combined age.

