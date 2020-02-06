A Passenger Plane Split into Three Pieces at an Airport in Istanbul, There are Killed and Many Injured

Three people were killed and 179 were injured when a plane skidded off an airport runway in Istanbul and split into three pieces, News Sky reported.

The accident involving the Boeing 737-800 occurred at the Sabiha Gokcen airport.

The flight was operated by Pegasus Airlines and carried 177 passengers onboard and six crew members.

Many are hospitalized.

