A Passenger Plane Split into Three Pieces at an Airport in Istanbul, There are Killed and Many Injured
February 6, 2020, Thursday
Photo by Sebastian Grochowicz on Unsplash
Three people were killed and 179 were injured when a plane skidded off an airport runway in Istanbul and split into three pieces, News Sky reported.
The accident involving the Boeing 737-800 occurred at the Sabiha Gokcen airport.
The flight was operated by Pegasus Airlines and carried 177 passengers onboard and six crew members.
Many are hospitalized.
