InterContinental Sofia with a Glamorous Event for a Successful Start of 2020

InterContinental Sofia welcomed the New 2020 with exclusive event for clients and partners at Floret Restaurant and Bar. Representatives of the tourism sector, medias and leading Bulgarian companies enjoyed the cozy atmosphere and five-star service of the hosts. The Chefs charmed all guests with delightful bites and carving station, whereas the bartenders took care of everyone’s good mood with original cocktails and selected local and international wines. Live musicians complimented the pleasant ambiance. The culmination of the evening was the tombola with exciting prices announced by the General Manager, Mr. Angelo Zuccala. The gifts included a weekend getaway in a King Terrace Suite facing St. Alexander Nevski Cathedral, dinner for two at Floret Restaurant and Bar, weekend brunch and many others.

InterContinental Sofia is a leader on the Bulgarian hospitality market for almost two years. The hotel won a number of internal and internationally recognized awards in 2019, such as Leading New Hotel in Europe, Leading Hotel in Bulgaria and Best Luxury Business Hotel for Eastern Europe. InterContinental Sofia offers 194 rooms and suites with elegant design and modern amenities, and 5 multifunctional meeting rooms suitable for corporate or private events. All of them have daylight and high-class technical equipment for a truly luxurious meeting experience.